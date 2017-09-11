Martin Lawrence & Mariah Carey To Be Honored At ‘Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’

Missy Elliott is set to perform and both Mariah Carey and Martin Lawrence will be honored for their contributions to the 90s. VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers is about to be lit.

“Anytime anyone wants to recognize you for your work, it’s an honor. I am looking forward to a really great night of fun and music,” says Lawrence in a statement to Billboard.

Martin recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of his beloved sitcom Martin, so this is perfectly timed.

These GIFs on my #Martinmojis will def take you back to the ol #Martin days #25thanniversaryComingUp #DownloadNow A post shared by Martin Lawrence (@martinlawrence) on Aug 23, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers airs Sept. 18 at 9PM ET on VH1

