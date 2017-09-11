Here’s How Jim Jones Prepared For Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma has been wreaking havoc all weekend in the South, and Miami is on the top of it’s list of places to blow through.

But residents of the M.I. Yayo aren’t letting a storm stop them from thriving especially people like Jim Jones, who happens to be a New York native that resides mostly in Florida these days. At the beginning of the storm on Friday, the former Dipset manager took to social media to give live play-by-plays of the storm, giving his followers a glimpse of what’s really going on out there.

Capo also gave TMZ an update on the current state of Miami, saying, “I tried to get out of here. There was no flights. I tried to catch a private jet. There was jets, there was no more fuel in Miami. Then, tried to get on the road. They saying to get to Orlando is like 12 hours. They have flights in Orlando, but by time we get to Orlando, the airport will be closed.”

Jim added, “We gone bunk it down. We gone get a place in the back where there are no windows in the room, if it gets that hectic. If it don’t, we just gone watch mother nature. until it passes.”

As for his Hurricane Irma survival kit, Jim said, “I got a bunch of stuff. I got fruit. I went shopping like I’ma be here for two years. I got a bunch of perishables. When I looked at things to get in case of a storm, they said cereal so I went and got some of my favorite cereal. And went and got like Captain Crunch, Raisin Bran, Fruit Loops, Cheerios.”



Irma is currently a category 3 storm, and has the state of Florida in red alert mode — just a couple of weeks after Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc in Houston.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the storms.