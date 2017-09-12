5 Times Facebook Live Sparked Police Investigations

Facebook Live video is once again central to a police investigation, this time in the mystery surrounding the death of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins.
Investigators said they are taking a close look at a video that went viral. Social media users have been on top of this story from the start—some would say leading the investigation of Jenkins’ death for the police.
Twitter users have been tossing around the idea that the Black teenager, who was found dead in a Chicago area hotel storage freezer over the weekend, was raped before she died. But investigators originally concluded that she was drunk at a party in the hotel and somehow managed to lock herself in the freezer where she perished.
Here are five times that live video led to a police investigation:
1.Vester Lee Flanagan Shot News Anchor
Vester Lee Flanagan II, also known as Bryce Williams, 41, fatally shot news anchor Alison Parker and camera man Adam Ward during a live broadcast in Roanoke, Virginia.
2. Gang Rape of a Teenaged Chicago Girl
At least 40 people watched the live stream of several males rape a 15-year-old girl in Chicago. No one called police.
3. A Minnesota Police Officer Fatally Shot Philando Castile
Philando Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, live streamed the immediate aftermath of a deadly police shooting during a routine traffic stop. The moving video reached millions of people around the globe and ignited protests against a string of police shootings of Black men.
4. Steve Stephens Kills Robert Godwin Sr. On Easter Sunday
The so-called “Facebook Killer,” Steve Stephens, randomly selected Robert Godwin Sr., 74, for death. Stephens videoed himself fatally shooting his victim, and posted it to Facebook. Police launched a massive manhunt to capture Stephens.
5.Kenneka Jenkins Found Dead in a Hotel Freezer
In this ongoing investigation, the police said they are now looking at a Facebook Live video that suggests 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins was raped in a hotel room before she was killed. The police originally concluded that the victim was drunk and entered a hotel walk-in freezer where she died.
