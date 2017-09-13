Casanova Brings Back The Old 50 In “Voices”

In this latest episode of Voices, we get to chop it up with Brooklyn M.C. Casanova. The rapper has enjoyed some success with his single “Don’t Run” and other joints on various New York Mixtapes. Now the Warehouse Music Group/Roc Nation rapper is preparing for his first full length LP and we get the details on studio live with Cas, a bar and song he wishes he wrote along with his favorite from his collection.

