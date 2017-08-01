Phil Adé Talks “No Fear” In The Newest Episode Of “Voices”

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

2017 is looking to be a big year for the DMV’s own Phil Adé. A new album entitled “Selfish” is on deck and his new single “No Fear” is the official song for World Wrestling Entertainment’s “NXT Brooklyn” event coming in August. Phil goes deep into “No Fear,” talks growth, tour stories and more in this edition of “Voices.”

