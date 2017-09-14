White Supremacist Marine Kicked Out Of Corps

A Marine is being administratively discharged from the Corps after he was arrested for allegedly displaying a White supremacist banner on a building during a Confederate rally in May, the Marine Corps Times reports.
The news outlet reported that Marine spokesman Capt. Joshua Pena confirmed that the Corps investigated the incident and is processing Staff Sgt. Joseph Manning for an administrative discharge.
Manning and another active-duty Marine, Sgt. Michael Chesny, climbed a building and displayed a banner with the letters “YWNRU,” which stand for “You will not replace us.” It is the slogan for Identity Evropa, a White nationalist group founded by Marine veteran Nathan Damigo, the Times reported.
On May 20, authorities arrested Manning, who was stationed at the Marine Corps Engineer School at Camp Lejeune, in North Carolina, and charged him with misdemeanor first degree trespass.
Both men are scheduled to appear in a Graham, North Carolina courtroom. They face a maximum of 60 days in jail.
The Times said Chesny received administrative punishment for his actions but remains on active duty.
SOURCE: Marine Corps Times
