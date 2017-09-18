WWE Clash OF Champions

WWE Clash OF Champions

WWE Legend Bobby “The Brain” Heenan Passes Away at 72

DJ Gemini
If your a 80’s baby, there is no doubt you should remember one of the greatest sports entertainment managers of all time Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. For over 40 years Heenan has entertained us with some of his classic interviews and stunts. Check out some of his greatest moments.

Bobby Heenan , WWE

