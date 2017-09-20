Jada Pinkett-Smith Doesn’t Really Age Like The Rest Of Us [Photos]

doesn’t age like the rest of us. It seems like every red carpet she attends, is another opportunity for Jada to show off her fountain of youth. She just turned 46, but we are not convinced! Check out the photos below and you be the judge for yourself. Is Jada Pinkett-Smith drinking from the same fountain as Pharrell? And if so can y’all bottle it up for the rest of us?!

________

Jada Pinkett-Smith Hasn't Aged In 20 Years [Photo Gallery] 46 photos Launch gallery Jada Pinkett-Smith Hasn't Aged In 20 Years [Photo Gallery] 1. Haute Living Celebrates Jada Pinkett Smith with Armand de Brignac Source:Getty 1 of 46 2. Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall And Will Packer Host Special Screening Of GIRLS TRIP In Atlanta Source:Getty 2 of 46 3. 'Girls Trip' Atlanta Screening Source:Getty 3 of 46 4. 'Girls Trip' Atlanta Screening Source:Getty 4 of 46 5. 'Girls Trip' Atlanta Screening Source:Getty 5 of 46 6. US-ENTERTAINMENT-GIRLS TRIP Source:Getty 6 of 46 7. US-ENTERTAINMENT-GIRLS TRIP Source:Getty 7 of 46 8. Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals Source:Getty 8 of 46 9. Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals Source:Getty 9 of 46 10. Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals Source:Getty 10 of 46 11. Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals Source:Getty 11 of 46 12. Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Red Carpet Source:Getty 12 of 46 13. Build Presents Regina Hall And Jada Pinkett Smith Discussing 'Girls Trip' Source:Getty 13 of 46 14. Build Presents Regina Hall And Jada Pinkett Smith Discussing 'Girls Trip' Source:Getty 14 of 46 15. Build Presents Regina Hall And Jada Pinkett Smith Discussing 'Girls Trip' Source:Getty 15 of 46 16. Build Presents Regina Hall And Jada Pinkett Smith Discussing 'Girls Trip' Source:Getty 16 of 46 17. Build Presents Regina Hall And Jada Pinkett Smith Discussing 'Girls Trip' Source:Getty 17 of 46 18. Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals Source:Getty 18 of 46 19. Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals Source:Getty 19 of 46 20. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - July 19, 2017 Source:Getty 20 of 46 21. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - July 19, 2017 Source:Getty 21 of 46 22. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - July 19, 2017 Source:Getty 22 of 46 23. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - July 19, 2017 Source:Getty 23 of 46 24. Celebrity Sightings in New York City Source:Getty 24 of 46 25. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - July 20, 2017 Source:Getty 25 of 46 26. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - July 20, 201 Source:Getty 26 of 46 27. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - July 20, 201 Source:Getty 27 of 46 28. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - July 20, 2017 Source:Getty 28 of 46 29. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14 Source:Getty 29 of 46 30. Today - Season 66 Source:Getty 30 of 46 31. Girls Trip Special Screening Source:Getty 31 of 46 32. London Celebrity Sightings - July 26, 2017 Source:Getty 32 of 46 33. London Celebrity Sightings - July 26, 2017 Source:Getty 33 of 46 34. 2017 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 34 of 46 35. 2017 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 35 of 46 36. BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York - July 17, 2017 Source:Getty 36 of 46 37. BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York - July 17, 2017 Source:Getty 37 of 46 38. Jada Pinkett Smith Portrait Shoot Source:Getty 38 of 46 39. Jada Pinkett Smith Portrait Shoot Source:Getty 39 of 46 40. Jada Pinkett Smith Portrait Shoot Source:Getty 40 of 46 41. Jada Pinkett Smith Portrait Shoot Source:Getty 41 of 46 42. Jada Pinkett Smith Portrait Shoot Source:Getty 42 of 46 43. Girls Trip VIP Screening - Arrivals Source:Getty 43 of 46 44. Girls Trip VIP Screening - Arrivals Source:Getty 44 of 46 45. Girls Trip VIP Screening - Arrivals Source:Getty 45 of 46 46. Girls Trip VIP Screening - Arrivals Source:Getty 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Jada Pinkett-Smith Hasn’t Aged In 20 Years [Photo Gallery] Jada Pinkett-Smith Hasn't Aged In 20 Years [Photo Gallery]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.