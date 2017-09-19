Hold Your Wigs: ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 10 Trailer Is Here

The new trailer for ‘The Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 10 is out and the drama never seems to stop.

We catch up with the ladies where they left off after last season’s explosive reunion. With the return of OG’s NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak, the group is seen doing everything together from dance parties, to dinners, to their annual trip.

As promised, here's PART 1 of the EXPLOSIVE season 10 trailer! #RHOA returns Sunday, November 5th @ 8/7c only on @BravoTV! 👏🏾🍑 A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@therealhousewivesofatlanta) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

We’ll see some of the ladies, like Sheree Whitfield and Cynthia Bailey try their hand again at love, along with the bombshell discovery of Kenya Moore‘s secret wedding. Kim and Kenya rekindle their beef with what looks like a physical encounter, while Porsha Williams try her hand at #veganlife.

We told y'all Kenya's marriage would be a MAJOR topic of discussion! Here's PART 2 of the EXPLOSIVE season 10 trailer! 👏🏾🍑 #RHOA A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@therealhousewivesofatlanta) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

Notably missing from the trailer is Phaedra Parks who will not appear this season after planting accusatory rumors that Kandi Burruss-Tucker and her husband Todd Tucker, planned to drug Porsha.

My wig FLEW when Kenya called 911 after Nene and Porsha's fight! 👀 Here's PART 3 of the EXPLOSIVE season 10 trailer! 👏🏾🍑 #RHOA A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@therealhousewivesofatlanta) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Other than that, the gang’s all here. Season 10 premieres Sunday, November 5 on Bravo at 8/7 c.

Will you be watching?

