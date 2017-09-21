NEWS ROUNDUP: Trump’s ‘Nambia’ Fail, Hurricane Maria Is Category 3 Again And Gentrification In Brooklyn

Donald Trump is out here shouting out nonexistent countries. During Wednesday’s speech at the UN, the president praised Namibia’s healthcare, but he carelessly called it “Nambia,” and well… things like this are so on-brand at this point that we’re not even sure this is news.
“In Guinea and Nigeria, you fought a horrifying Ebola outbreak,” Trump said before African leaders. “Nambia’s health system is increasingly self-sufficient.”
And he did it not once, but a whole two times. So social media wants to know: Did he actually mean Namibia, Zambia or Gambia? All three, perhaps? Who knows?
A
fter barreling through Puerto Rico
, Hurricane Maria has regained Category 3 strength as it was making its way toward the Dominican Republic, CBS News
reported. This was the second time in two weeks that Puerto Rico has been hit by a major hurricane. At least 10 people have been reported dead across the Caribbean.
“Once we’re able to go outside, we’re going to find our island destroyed,” Abner Gomez, Puerto Rico’s emergency management director said. “The information we have received is not encouraging. It’s a system that has destroyed everything in its path.”
Becca Brennan
—you know, the owner of that Crown Heights bar with the 40-ounce bottles of Rosé on its menu, because it’s “cute”—decided to plaster over that bullet hole wall. Folks peeped a group of workers gathering at the “boozy sandwich shop” at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with photos showing the plastering going down around midnight. Word has it the Rosé’s no longer on the menu either.
But protesters ain’t buying it. “The act of covering a wall which was originally marketed as displaying ‘real bullet holes’ is purely performative and does not merit any level of praise,” organizers Paola Ayala, Jon Villaran and Justine Stephens said in a statement. “She may be able to cover up the holes, but she cannot undo the harm she has already caused. In light of this action, the organizers against Summerhill emphasize the boycott against this establishment.”
SEE ALSO:
Florida Power Outages Turn Deadly In Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Racial Bias Seen In Reports And Treatment Of Black Caribbean Islanders After Hurricane Irma
10 Years Later: Remembering Hurricane Katrina
18 photos Launch gallery
1. A family is seen trying to escape the wrath of Hurricane Katrina in the days it wreaked havoc in New Orleans.
Source:Instagram
1 of 18
2. Over 30,000 were left without their homes and possessions because of the hurricane.
Source:Getty
2 of 18
3. The National Guard and UNICEF arrived in New Orleans days after the storm arrived in its worst hit area, the Lower Ninth Ward. In the nation's history, this was the first time UNICEF was called to provide aid in the United States.
Source:Instagram
3 of 18
4. Approximately 1,833 deaths were reported in the wake of the hurricane, but with no real memorial or list of the victims, many believe the number is much higher.
Source:Instagram
4 of 18
5. Former President George Bush was slammed for his delay in providing relief to the city, leading to an outburst from Kanye West, who stated the president did not care about Black people during a live telethon.
Source:Instagram
5 of 18
6. For a week, 30,000 people took shelter in the Superdome, where they were given food and water. With limited medical help, reports claimed 100 people died, when only four died from exhaustion, another from an overdose, and one from an apparent suicide.
Source:Instagram
6 of 18
7. More than a million housing units were destroyed during the storm. Half of them were from Louisiana.
Source:Instagram
7 of 18
8. Because of the storm, half of the city's population dropped from 484,674 in April 2000 to 230,172 in July 2006.
Source:Instagram
8 of 18
9. The difference in flooding was shocking to residents. While tourist areas were left undamaged, some places received one foot of flooding and others up to 10 feet of flooding.
Source:Instagram
9 of 18
10. The majority of relief funds sent to New Orleans by George Bush ($120.5 billion) went to emergency relief ($75 billion), not rebuilding.
Source:Instagram
10 of 18
11. Private insurance companies provided a total of $30 billion to residents, a lot less than federal aid provided.
Source:Instagram
11 of 18
12. A reported 600,000 households were still displaced a month after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans.
Source:Instagram
12 of 18
13. In the four days after the levees broke, 140 premature babies were brought to the Woman's Hospital in New Orleans.
Source:Instagram
13 of 18
14. Midwives helped deliver 20 healthy babies in the storm's aftermath.
Source:Instagram
14 of 18
15. While the city lost most of its residents after they were forced to relocate, a slight growth was seen in the city. In 2013, the Census Bureau reported a 2 percent growth (8,827 people) in the metro city area.
Source:Instagram
15 of 18
16. 11,494 fewer Whites live in New Orleans due to the storm, but the biggest loss was the African-American community, with 99,650 less. The numbers were not only from the storm, but encompass between 2000 and 2013.
Source:Instagram
16 of 18
17. From the Salvation Army: "@salvationarmyus continues to be a source of hope, stability, and service to the residents of the Gulf Coast 10 years after #hurricanekatrina. #doingthemostgood"
Source:Instagram
17 of 18
18. From photographer Paul Conrad: "Father Jim O'Bryan of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pearlington, Miss., gives his sermon Sunday morning October 2, 2005, one month after #hurricanekatrina . The church lifted off its foundation and floated to the middle of the road during the storm surge from Katrina. Work crews destroyed the remainder of the church when they cleared route 607 of debris."
Source:Instagram
18 of 18