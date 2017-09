DMV artist, IDK (fka Jay IDK) delivers a lyrical message reminding rappers that they are no competition! This year he signed to Adult Swim and continues to appear on Angie’s Newness with relentless bars. Check out the latest edition to The Plug’s video collection, “Baby Scale,” featuring fellow DMV artist Yung Gleesh. #FreeLilDream

IM NOT FUCKIN PLAYING ANYMORE. IM NOT FUCKIN PLAYING ANYMORE. IM NOT FUCKIN PLAYING ANYMORE. IM NOT FUCKIN PLAYING ANYMORE. — JAY IDK (@IDK) September 19, 2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: