Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Saint West Spotted Out And About With A New Hairstyle

Staff
Leave a comment

Kim Kardashian West was spotted out with her platinum blonde hair, but all eyes were on her adorable son Saint West.

SAINT 😍

A post shared by THE WESTS (@dashnavy) on

Saint was spotted wearing a Harley Davidson sweat pants and t-shirt. His new hairstyle really stood out. The youngest of the Wests’ was spotted wearing cornrows straight back with his baby hairs poppin’. So cute!!!

Style 😍 #kimkardashian #kanyewest #northwest #saintwest

A post shared by @kardashjenkidsbr on

He paired his fresh style with some $40.00 Kids Sk8-Hi Van shoes. We’re loving this look!

Beauties, what is your favorite way to style your kids’ hair? Tell us in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

In A Hair Rut? Try These Tips For A Hair-spiration That Won’t Break The Bank (Or Require A Haircut)

The Latest Trends For Braided Hairstyles And Kinky Curly Hair Straight From The Runway

Ebonee Davis Talks Initial Struggles With Going Natural And The Secret To Hair Confidence

What are friends for...?

25 Best Products To Use For Kinky Curly Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

25 Best Products To Use For Kinky Curly Hair

Continue reading 25 Best Products To Use For Kinky Curly Hair

25 Best Products To Use For Kinky Curly Hair

Kinky hair (think: 4A, 4B, and 4C) can be the most fragile of hair types and prone to the most breakage. We have 25 'must have' products that will ensure your kinky curls stay moisturized, defined, and luscious all year long!

kanye west , kim kardashian , Saint West

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos