[Video] Your President Encourages Firing NFL Players Who Kneel

Another Disgusting Rant By Trump

It still surprises me that America elected a President who curses freely throughout speeches. Last night, Friday, September 23rd, Trump gave a speech in Alabama for a campaign rally with some comments about coaches and their players that kneel through the National Anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flags to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now! Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!'”

Your President avoids naming Colin Kaepernick and other high profiled players directly, but it’s obvious he’s directing the intentions of his speech to Black Lives Matter supporters in the NFL. During his time behind the mic, he also highlights the benefits of coaches firing their players for practicing their first amendment rights. Yep, this is who we have as President of the United States..

Here are Trump’s full remarks from Alabama re: NFL player anthem protests. pic.twitter.com/dBTKcc63OG — Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 23, 2017

