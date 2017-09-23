Trump Calls Kaepernick And Other NFL Kneelers ‘Son Of A B—h,’ Twitter Eviscerates Him

What was supposed to be a stump speech for Republican senatorin Alabama on Friday nigh turned into a complete sh-t show.

Instead of President Trump discussing the Senate’s horrific health care bill or the fact that Puerto Rico won’t have electricity for months or how Russia hacked into 21 states during the 2016 presidential election, he decided to rip into the NFL. Being oh so presidential, #45 called players who follow in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps and take a knee out of protest, “son of bitches.”

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, “Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” Trump said at a rally at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center in support Strange, who is running in a special GOP primary election next week.

“You know, some owner is going to do that. He’s going to say, ‘That guy that disrespects our flag, he’s fired.’ And that owner, they don’t know it [but] they’ll be the most popular person in this country.”

Interesting: He wasn’t this harsh when talking about Neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

Kaepernick’s mother took to Twitter to drop this shade on #45:

Guess that makes me a proud bitch! — Teresa Kaepernick (@B4IleaveU) September 23, 2017

Then y’all president, who has no medical expertise in head trauma, bizarrely blasted the focus on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the progressive degenerative brain disease that has been linked to repeated blows to the head in NFL players.

“The NFL ratings are down massively,” he said. “Now the No1 reason happens to be they like watching what’s happening … with yours truly. They like what’s happening. Because you know today if you hit too hard: 15 yards! Throw him out of the game!”

He added: “They’re ruining the game! That’s what they want to do. They want to hit. They want to hit! It is hurting the game.”

Folks took to Twitter to swiftly denounce Trump’s erroneous and racially tinged comments:

Between attacking Jemele Hill and Kaepernick, it's clear that Trump cannot stand Black people who speak out against white supremacy. — ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) September 23, 2017

THE PROTESTING PLAYERS ARE BLACK. TRUMP IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST. Any other questions? https://t.co/FqAWhMH8KY — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 23, 2017

At the root of Trump's hatred for Obama is the same thing as his hatred for Kaepernick. He despises Black men w/ power he doesn't give them — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 23, 2017

Colin Kaepernick- Son of a Bitch Joe Arpaio- Pardoned Just in case you ever questioned that "White Supremacist" comment #TakeAKnee — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 23, 2017

Why are you even bringing up Kaepernick's name at a political rally in Alabama? Never mind. I know the answer. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 23, 2017

Meanwhile Kaepernick has transparently donated nearly $1 million & Trump has lied about pretty much every donation he claims to have given. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) September 23, 2017

Every single black player should sit for it this week. Every. One. This is NOT about Kaepernick. This is white supremacy. — Paul Guyot (@Fizzhogg) September 23, 2017

But Trump wasn’t done targeting Black athletes. On Saturday he had a hissy fit about Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry:

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Guess he’s BIGLY upset!

We’re pretty sure Curry could care less about not going to the White House. On Friday, Curry was asked about the potential trip and he told reporters: “I don’t want to go.”

So basically Trump tried to dump Curry after Curry dumped him. How pathetic.

