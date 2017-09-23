New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Photo by New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Lebron James Calls Donald Trump A “Bum”

J.R. Bang
Tell us how you really feel Lebron!

Lebron James took to Twitter to express his feeling on President Donald Trump‘s latest antics. In a rally on Friday, Trump called Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who protest the National Anthem by taking a knee “Sons Of Bitches.” During NBA World Champion Golden State Warriors media day, former league MVP Stephen Curry explained how if invited he would not attend the championship visit from at the White House. Trump’s reply?

James response?

A bum. President Twitter Fingers have yet to respond to James’ thoughts but he did explain more of what he thinks about the Anthem protests.

I wonder which teams and players will attend the White House now?

