Yo! It’s been a minute since I gave you all a Sunday Classic, but have no fear I’m back!!! And today’s classic is dope joint from Jilly from Philly! Let’s take it back to her debut album; Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 that debut in 2000. We all could use a long walk, right? Let’s go on one with one of the originators of the Neo-Soul sound.

Follow on Instagram @StretchG

Also On 93.9 WKYS: