Players From The Baltimore Ravens & Jacksonville Jaguars #TakeAKnee To Kick Off NFL Protests

WOL Sports Desk

Ravens and Jaguars players kneeling during National Anthem in England pic.twitter.com/GhthyfIEe3 — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) September 24, 2017

After Donald Trump’s comments calling players who kneel in protest of the National Anthem “Sons Of Bitches,” many from the NFL are expected to start or continue the protest. In today’s early game between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars players knelt during the U.S. national anthem before Sunday’s game At London, England’s Wembley Stadium.

Players include Ravens linebackers Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley and Za’Darius Smith, wide receiver Mike Wallace, safety Tony Jefferson, and defensive backs Anthony Levine and Lardarius Webb. Jaguars players include cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, defensive ends Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, safety Tashaun Gipson, and running back Leonard Fournette.

You can bet there will be many more to come for today’s 1pm and 3pm games.

