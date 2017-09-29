The DJ 106.7 Stage At Calle Oche

Jay Z Helps out Fat Joe w/ Puerto Rico Relief

DJ Gemini
Jay Z plans on providing a airplane to take over 2000 lbs of goods to take to Puter Rico. They will be collecting food this Saturday in the New York area. Daddy Yankee will also aid Fat Joe with collecting goods.

