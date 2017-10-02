Life & Style
DJ Flava At The Black College Expo

DJ Flava
DJ Flava At The Black College Expo

The Black College Expo held its annual event over the weekend at Edgar Evers in Brooklyn, NY.  Over 2,000 high school and college students attended and ma y received full scholarships.  DJ Flava rocked the after party with reality tv stars the Westbrooks, rapper Yo Yo and actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. Who played Tupac in the film “All Eyes on Me”.

The Expo returns to Washington DC Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Bowie State.

#Brooklyn @blackcollegeexpo #lit #WhatItIs pardon my gum manners…

A post shared by DJ FLAVA (@djflavashow) on

 

