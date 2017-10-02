21 Rappers Who Went To College 21 photos Launch gallery 21 Rappers Who Went To College 1. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 1 of 21 2. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 2 of 21 3. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 3 of 21 4. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 4 of 21 5. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 5 of 21 6. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 6 of 21 7. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 7 of 21 8. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 8 of 21 9. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 9 of 21 10. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 10 of 21 11. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 11 of 21 12. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 12 of 21 13. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 13 of 21 14. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 14 of 21 15. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 15 of 21 16. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 16 of 21 17. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 17 of 21 18. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 18 of 21 19. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 19 of 21 20. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 20 of 21 21. 21 Rappers Who Went To College 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading DJ Flava At The Black College Expo 21 Rappers Who Went To College Believe it or not rappers have a lot more going on for them then just a hit single and a few tours. Here’s a quick…

The Black College Expo held its annual event over the weekend at Edgar Evers in Brooklyn, NY. Over 2,000 high school and college students attended and ma y received full scholarships. DJ Flava rocked the after party with reality tv stars the Westbrooks, rapper Yo Yo and actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. Who played Tupac in the film “All Eyes on Me”.

The Expo returns to Washington DC Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Bowie State.