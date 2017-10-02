Lifestyle
#MODELMONDAY: Grace Mahary Makes Athletic Moves To Provide Solar Panels For Africa

Did you ever have one of those friends growing up who was rough and tough, always getting into things and hated all things “girly”, only to grow up to become drop dead gorgeous? That would pretty much describe model Grace Mahary‘s journey in beauty in fashion. What’s even more amazing is she’s tapping into her tomboy ways to help her homeland in Africa.

Claim to fame: Grace was scouted during her basketball playing days while living in Alberta Canada at the age of 16.

Since being discovered in 2012, Grace has had the honor of being featured with the world’s biggest fashion campaigns, including CR Fashion Book, American Vogue, Elle Canada and more. Amazingly, her stunning work doesn’t end on the runway. Grace rolls up her sleeves and digs in when it comes to her passion outside of modeling. This summer, the Canadian beauty was featured in Forbes magazine for her work for her native homeland Eritrea, along with other countries in Africa. Project Tsehigh, which means “sun” and is named after Grace’s father, was launched in 2014 to help bring solar panels to African countries.

Grace took  time to learn more about renewable energy and teamed up with her uncle in Germany who is an electrical engineer to launch Project Tsehigh. She makes sure it’s an on hands encounter for her, sharing with Forbes, “I’m very much of a hands-on type of person. I like to be on top of everything and enjoy watching a grassroots movement come to flourishing. I realized that Eritrea could use more financial aid, after visiting the country for the first time a couple of years ago.

Grace taps into her athletic roots to raise money for her project. Spin classes and yoga sessions are just some of the events that have taken place to help deliver the first set of solar panels in November.

Read more about Grace’s amazing quest to help Africa here.

