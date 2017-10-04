Entertainment
This Grandma Accidentally Bought Her Six-Year-Old Grandchild A Rated R Book About Coke & Vagina

Oops.

A sweet grandmother had very good intentions when she brought home a book for her grandchild. Unfortunately, If Animals Could Talk isn’t exactly kid friendly. See for yourself below:

We pray the kid didn’t open the book, because:

The moral of the story? Never judge a book by its cover.

