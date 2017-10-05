Stella McCartney Customizes African Prints At Paris Fashion Week And Only Uses Two Black Models On The Runway

Hello Beautiful

Fashion designer Stella McCartney is in the hot seat after being called out for her use of African inspired designs on the runway during Paris Fashion Week. To make matters worse, the designs were worn mainly by White models and the prices for the fabrics were astronomical.

A celebration of Summer style. Classics are revisited with customised African-inspired prints. #PFW pic.twitter.com/3HSNwbQQgI — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) October 2, 2017

Ankara, a design print used in many African countries, usually consists of tribe inspired patterns and bright colors that can be seen in native gowns, skirts and tops. McCartney’s collection featured dresses and tops obviously taken from Ankara design; the comical part is the collection was being presented as exclusive, when in fact there was nothing exclusive about them. For years, African mothers and aunties have been known to wear these same types of dresses and designs as several people expressed on Twitter.

So are we going to talk about Stella McCartney using Ankara prints,

meanwhile there was only ONE African model on her runway?!🙄 pic.twitter.com/ljrvfNYMNK — Amarachi Nwosu (@AmaraWorldWide) October 2, 2017

Something my mom wears to go and buy yam — Olaedo👑 🇳🇬 (@CO_Chiamaka) October 3, 2017

How are you going to use African culture as your "inspiration" yet not even attempt to have African women represented on your runway? — Amarachi Nwosu (@AmaraWorldWide) October 2, 2017

This isn’t the first time McCartney stirred up negativity when it came to dealing with African communities. An editorial done in Nigeria received sharp criticism due to the misrepresentation of the African nation.

Hopefully, McCartney will give proper credit in future shows. In the meantime, it’s always best to educate yourself. Find out more about Ankara and African designs here. Check out some real African fashion that you can shop and support a Black, female-owned company, here.

