Loni Love Was All Of Us When She Finally Met Idris Elba

Comedian Loni Love has publicly proclaimed her love for actor Idris Elba on numerous occasions on ‘The Real.’
Despite both stars being in the entertainment industry, they had never met face to face, until now.
Loni is floored when Idris Elba surprised her on set. She immediately ran away from ‘The Mountain Between Us,’ star as he yelled, “Okay Loni, it is time.”
When they finally embrace, the British actor proclaims, “You’ve shown me so much love.”
Swoon.
You can watch the moment below:
The full episode will air October 5th on ‘The Real.’
