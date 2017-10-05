Loni Love Was All Of Us When She Finally Met Idris Elba

Comedianhas publicly proclaimed her love for actoron numerous occasions on

Despite both stars being in the entertainment industry, they had never met face to face, until now.

Loni is floored when Idris Elba surprised her on set. She immediately ran away from ‘The Mountain Between Us,’ star as he yelled, “Okay Loni, it is time.”

When they finally embrace, the British actor proclaims, “You’ve shown me so much love.”

Swoon.

You can watch the moment below:

Thxs to all the fans that made this happen ….Totally surprised … catch the interview with @idriselba FRIDAY #thereals4 #booalert #MountainBetweenUs A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on Oct 4, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

The full episode will air October 5th on ‘The Real.’

