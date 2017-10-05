News & Gossip
Loni Love Was All Of Us When She Finally Met Idris Elba

The comedian was brought to tears when actor Idris Elba surprised her on set.

2017 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


Comedian Loni Love has publicly proclaimed her love for actor Idris Elba on numerous occasions on ‘The Real.’

Despite both stars being in the entertainment industry, they had never met face to face, until now.

Loni is floored when Idris Elba surprised her on set. She immediately ran away from ‘The Mountain Between Us,’ star as he yelled, “Okay Loni, it is time.”

When they finally embrace, the British actor proclaims, “You’ve shown me so much love.”

Swoon.

You can watch the moment below:

 

The full episode will air October 5th on ‘The Real.’

