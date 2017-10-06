Lamman Rucker Wants To Help Women Veterans

RPMS Staff

The Ms. Veteran America Competition is going down on October 8, 2017, and Lamman Rucker is happy to attend!

“It’s a competition where 25 young women from across the country all compete basically for the title of Ms. Veteran America. And it’s raising money for an organization called Final Salute which basically supports women who are veterans,” explains Rucker.

Head over to http://www.msveteranamerica.org/ for even more information.

