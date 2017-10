[Spoiler Alert] Cardi B’s Sister Posts All Of Her BET Hip Hop Award Wins

Hennessy Carolina Doesn’t Do Discretion

Best hip hop artist of the year 💪🏽best new artist 💪🏽hustler of the year💪🏽 single of the year💪🏽😽👏🏽💯💖💖💖💖@iamcardib A post shared by @hennessycarolina on Oct 6, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

Friday night, the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards took place in Miami, Florida. Of course some of Florida’s most notable Hip-Hop artists hit the stage, including, Trina, Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke, T-Pain, Florida & DJ Khaled. Amongst those stars were their families, including Cardi B’s 22-year old sister, Hennessy Carolina. She was invited and attended the award show in support of big-bodak-sis’s 9 nominations. Unfortunately, Hennessy may receive repercussions for leaking photos of Cardi’s wins.

The network has yet to respond, but congratulations to Cardi B!

Below are the categories the stripper-turned-rapper received awards for:

Single Of The Year

Bad & Boujee, Bodak Yellow, Humble, Mask Off, Wild Thoughts

Best New Artist

Amine, Cardi, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti, Tee Grizzley

Hustler Of The Year

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, Diddy, DJ Khaled, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar

MVP Of The Year

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, DJ Khaled, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar