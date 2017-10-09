ESPN Analyst Jemele Hill Suspended Over Social Media Comments

WOL Sports Desk

ESPN has suspended popular host and analyist Jemele Hill on Monday, the network announced, for two weeks “for a second violation of our social media guidelines.”

ESPN's Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/JkVoBVz7lv — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 9, 2017

The particular tweet is unknown but after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told the media that any player on his team that “disrespects” the National Anthem would not play, she suggested fans boycott Cowboys advertisers. In her last tweet she stated:

Just so we're clear: I'm not advocating a NFL boycott. But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

If fans really are that upset about what JJ & Stephen Ross have done, don't call the players sellouts, but you're watching every Sunday. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Hill had been under fire over tweets calling Donald Trump a White Supremacist weeks ago. ESPN repermanded the Sportscenter 6 anchor but now they have went a different route. No word from Hill at this time.

