Kodak Black Indicted In A Sexual Assault Case

Kodak Black May Be Looking at 30 Years

Kodak Black’s legal troubles have once again gone left. The rapper, born Dieuson Octave, has been indicted by a Florence County jury on charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct, as reported by ABC 15. The charges stemmed from the rapper’s alleged assault of a young woman that occurred in November of 2016. The incident was reported to have taken place at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Florence County, where Kodak was said to have forced the victim onto the couch, where he proceeded to “remove her underwear,” bite her breast and neck, and engage in “sexual intercourse” with her. Apparently, the victim told Kodak “no,” to which he replied “I can’t help myself.”

Afterward, the victim told her school nurse about the incident, and the Florence County Sherriff’s Office was ultimately informed. Now, the legal process surrounding Kodak Black’s disturbing crime seems to be moving forward. After the indictment, Kodak was ordered to avoid all contact with the victim or her family, and a stipulation dictated that one of his bond conditions prohibited him from commenting “on the allegations against him by way of print, electronic, digital or social media.”

As it stands, Kodak’s lawyer has yet to comment on the matter. If he is convicted of the crime, the rapper will face up to thirty years in jail. Right now, there is no set date for the trial, nor has the rapper spoken about the issue, as he legally cannot. After being released from prison earlier this year, Kodak recently completed his mandatory anger management courses, and seemed to be in a good place musically. However, these dark accusations are no laughing matter, and if they indeed prove to be true, the consequences will be serious.

The initial arrest report detailing the disturbing incident can be seen here, via The Sun Sentinal.

– Article by Mitch Findlay of HNHH

