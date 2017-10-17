Designer Mychael Knight Of ‘Project Runway’ Fame Reportedly Dead At 39

Numerous sources are reporting that ‘Project Runway’ alum Mychael Knight has died.

The talented designer was a fan favorite on season three of the popular Bravo fashion show and later appeared on Project Runway: All Stars on Lifetime.

According to a report from Obvious Mag, who claims that the family of Mychael has asked them to handle all media requests, the designer passed at 7:25am outside of Atlanta, Georgia. He was 39 years old. According to TMZ, the fashion visionary was being treated for intestinal issues when he died.

His family asked that their privacy is respected during this time of grief.

HelloBeautiful received this official statement from the family:

“We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend, and uncle.

Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly. He was generous and

so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy.” – The Knight Family

Multiple friends and family members took to Twitter to express their condolences:

RIP MYCHAEL KNIGHT…you are missed. You are loved. My heart is heavy 😔😞😪 can't stop crying pic.twitter.com/HPkk7TPHCe — Sexpert Tyomi (@Glamazontyomi) October 17, 2017

Shocked & saddened by some news I received this morning. RIP Mychael Knight @MychaelKnight I love you and will miss you. Soar w/ the angels! pic.twitter.com/mMcYRWopGh — Fabiola M. Calixte (@FabiolaCalixte) October 17, 2017

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. PLEASE STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES.

