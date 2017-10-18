A California Eatery Had No Shame & Served Reheated Popeyes To Customers

HelloBeautiful Staff

A California restaurant is trying to recover after a customer revealed the savory chicken served to customers was actually reheated chicken from Popeyes.

Outside of Popeye's, repurposing chicken and fries https://t.co/GiKPPh2X3z — Drew Lazor (@drewlazor) October 18, 2017

Sweet Dixie Kitchen, located in Long Beach, offered a variety of fried chicken plates on their brunch menu, but failed to disclose that the chicken tenders were actually brought in from the popular Louisiana based eatery.

Just found out a restaurant called Sweet Dixie Kitchen is redistributing Popeye’s Chicken…. shameful #sweetdixiegate pic.twitter.com/KwFoMmBMZr — Baxter Realty (@BaxterRealty) October 16, 2017

Everything came to a head when a customer posted a yelp review claiming they saw restaurant employees carry Popeyes boxes into the kitchen. The owner, incredulously didn’t deny the allegations, but proudly gave an explanation as to why on Facebook.

The owner also admitted that several other items on the menu are outsourced from outside venues.

