Ciroc Boys: An Ode To Diddy & French Montana’s Bromance

When it comes to hip-hop bromances, Diddy and French Montana are at the top of our list for bromantic duos. From theirUnforgettable performances (see what I did there), spa dates and business partnerships (They recently launched French Vanilla Ciroc), here are some of our favorite Diddy Montana moments.
Friends Who Ride Together, Shine Together
Good Friends Take Selfies With One Another
Then Review And Critique Them Together Before Posting
Best Friends Do Ellen Together
Friends Celebrate Their Friends At The Revolt Music Conference
Besties Share Their Deepest Sex Secrets
A Good Guy Friend Will Highlight Your Furry Fashion
No Bromance Is Complete Without Spa Time
Take that. Take that.
RELATED STORIES:
Diddy & Beyoncé Top Forbes’ Highest Paid Celebrities List
amily Support: Diddy Poses With Kids After Undergoing Surgery
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours