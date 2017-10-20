WATCH: Comedian Guy Torry Plays A Fun Game Of ‘One Gotta Go’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

He’s been in plenty of movies and tv shows and he has probably had you falling out of your chair, while doing stand-up at your local comedy club. Plus, he just so happens to be the brother of comedian Joe Torry.

That’s right, I’m talking about the talented comedian and actor Guy Torry, who undoubtedly commands your attention, when he is in your presence.

This weekend, he is Indy, performing Thursday through Saturday at Crackers Comedy Club in Downtown Indy. However, before he hit the stage, she stopped by WTLC to play a fun game of “One Gotta Go” where we forced him to make so tough decisions like The Cosby Show vs Good Times, Power vs Empire and much more!

Watch the full video of Guy playing “One Gotta Go”