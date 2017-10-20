Videos
Home > Videos

WATCH: Comedian Guy Torry Plays A Fun Game Of ‘One Gotta Go’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Staff
Leave a comment

He’s been in plenty of movies and tv shows and he has probably had you falling out of your chair, while doing stand-up at your local comedy club. Plus, he just so happens to be the brother of comedian Joe Torry.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

That’s right, I’m talking about the talented comedian and actor Guy Torry, who undoubtedly commands your attention, when he is in your presence.

This weekend, he is Indy, performing Thursday through Saturday at  Crackers Comedy Club in Downtown Indy. However, before he hit the stage, she stopped by WTLC to play a fun game of “One Gotta Go” where we forced him to make so tough decisions like The Cosby Show vs Good Times, Power vs Empire and much more!

Watch the full video of Guy playing “One Gotta Go”


The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

18 photos Launch gallery

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

Continue reading The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos