‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Jhonni Blaze Exposes Stevie J: I Had Him ‘In A Pretzel Shivering’

picked the wrong one to mess with and it came back to bite him in the a**. In case you missed it, Stevie J passive aggressively threatened former Love & Hip Hop cast member Jhonni Blaze when he mentioned, in a text message, “I play with guns.”

Jhonni didn’t take kindly to his words and went on a rant exposing the super producer turned reality star and the story lines for the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Chile, where do we start?

Apparently Jhonni and Stevie had sex some years ago and there’s video evidence of it. Instead of allowing Stevie to hold it over her head, she outed herself and dared him to release the tape because she ain’t never scared. And, according to her, she had Stevie in a “pretzel” and he didn’t know what to do with himself.

#PressPlay: Chileeee, clearly #JhonniBlaze needed to get some things off her chest to #StevieJ today 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 24, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

The spilling of the tea didn’t stop there. Jhonni went on to reveal Stevie allegedly had sex with transgender model/ Instagram celebrity Shauna Brooks.

#PressPlay: Chile!! #JhonniBlaze just flipped the whole cup cover and spilled all the tea when it comes to #LHH 😩 (view earlier posts) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

Jhonni claims she was fired from the Love & Hip Hop franchise, therefore won’t get in trouble for spilling the tea. It seems like the smoke is clearing around this one, we’ll keep you posted.

