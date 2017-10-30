MODELMONDAY: Anais Mali Goes For Gold With Successful Bodysuit Brand

It’s always important to have a side hustle that pays off and French model Anais Mali has mastered that well. She’s established herself a must have when it comes to runway shows: J. Crew, Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton and Vera Wang are just a few of the brands she’s slayed for!
Agency: Next Management
Claim to Fame: Anais was discovered while walking the streets of her hometown, Toulon France in 2009. Her heritage consists of Polish and Chadian.
Instagram:@realanaismali
When it comes to clothes for herself, Anais firmly believes in selecting pieces that will stick, getting away from the fast fashion way of doing things. “As a customer, I was getting tired of fast-fashion products. I’m confident in my wardrobe choices and I don’t need to fill my closet with things that I will throw away the next year. When I shop, I look for quality and I support brands that respect environmental guidelines in their production,” she told BET right before the launch of her bodysuit line. Anais didn’t see a solution for her issue so she decided to create one, with the launch of her brand, ANAIS Bodysuits.
Inspired by exploring through her mother’s closet and trying on one of her bodysuits, Anais set out to design something that would be appealing with a Studio 54 and 90’s era influence. Described by the French beauty as an “Armour” for women of all types, the bodysuits have become a favorite brand of stars such as Gabrielle Union and Jourdan Dunn. With all the work and design Anais puts into creating the bodysuits, she makes sure they stand out, naming the different designs after her famous colleagues, such as the “Joan” after model Joan Smalls and the “Candice” after Candice Swanepoel.
These designs are definitely worth checking out. You just may be able to get something for your next night out. Check out Anais’ bodysuit collection here.
The 27 Best Plus Size Swimsuits On The Internet To Help You Get Beach Body Ready
1. Say it loud!Source:Forever 21 1 of 24
2. Tuxedo printSource:Simply Be 2 of 24
3. A Roar Of Approval!Source:Forever 21 3 of 24
4. Red alert!Source:Instagram 4 of 24
5. Metallic ManiaSource:Forever 21 5 of 24
6. Peplum perfection!Source:Forever 21 6 of 24
7. Don't have the blues...wear them!Source:Forever 21 7 of 24
8. Shine on!Source:Instagram 8 of 24
9. Lovely in (faux) leatherSource:Forever 21 9 of 24
10. Top me off in a tropical print!Source:Forever 21 10 of 24
11. Olive you.Source:Forever 21 11 of 24
12. This criss-cross bathing suit will make you jump, jump!Source:Simply Be 12 of 24
13. Hello sunshine!Source:Forever 21 13 of 24
14. Pattern party!Source:Forever 21 14 of 24
15. Fun in florals!Source:Simply Be 15 of 24
16. Back to black.Source:Simply Be 16 of 24
17. Cut it out!Source:Forever 21 17 of 24
18. Don't skirt around the issue.Source:ASOS 18 of 24
19. Palm springs partySource:ASOS 19 of 24
20. Raving for ruching!Source:ASOS 20 of 24
21. Flourish in florals.Source:SwimsuitsForAll 21 of 24
22. Swimming with kissesSource:SwimsuitsForAll 22 of 24
23. Mixed print madnessSource:SwimsuitsForAll 23 of 24
24. Get spotted in this red polka dot print tankin!Source:Simply Be 24 of 24