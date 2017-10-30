Quavo and Offset Seen Throwing Punches, Guy Involved Says Everythings All Good

Right before the huge celebration of Offset proposing to Cardi B during a live performance over the weekend, it looks like the rap group was involved in a small scuffle outside of the W Hotel.

The video vividly shows Offset throw a punch at a pretty big guy with Quavo coming through with a follow-up punch from the back. (Pause)

Either way, no one called the police so it didn’t seem to go any further than what’s seen on the video.

*UPDATE*

The big guy who was involved in the altercation says things are okay between them and that family just gets into it sometimes. Nothing to see here folks. Maybe that’s why the cops weren’t called.

