This LOL Clip Will Remind You Of Overprotective Black Moms Everywhere

10 Celebrity Moms Celebrating Their First Mother's Day In 2016
1. Chrissy Tiegen gave birth to daughter Luna Simone Stephens with husband John Legend back on April 14, 2016Source:Instagram 1 of 9
2. Tyra Banks will celebrate her first Mother's Day this year after having son York via surrogate with boyfriend Erik Asla.Source:Instagram 2 of 9
3. Coco Austin gave birth to her first child, daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow in November 2015.Source:Instagram 3 of 9
4. After splitting with husband Brian Austin Green in 2015, Megan Fox debuted her third baby bump last month leaving fans wondering if her ex is the father.Source:Getty 4 of 9
5. Eva Mendes is already a mom to daughter Esmeralda. She and Ryan Gosling announced in April that they are expecting their second child together.Source:Getty 5 of 9
6. Teyana Taylor gave birth to daughter Iman Shumpert Jr. back in December 2015.Source:Instagram 6 of 9
7. Kerry Washington debuted baby bump number two at the 2016 MET Gala. She is already mom to two year old daughter Isabelle.Source:Instagram 7 of 9
8. 49-year-old Janet Jackson announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Wissam.Source:Getty 8 of 9
9. Rob Kardashian has confirmed that Blac Chyna is pregnant with his first child, and her second.Source:Getty 9 of 9
