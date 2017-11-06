Meek Mill Reportedly Headed To Jail Over Parole Violation

Looks like Meek Mill is headed back to jail over parole violations.
The Philly rapper was sentenced to 2-4 years in prision over parole violations according to CBS 3 in Philadelphia.
A judge ruled he’d violated probation from his 2009 drug and weapons case due to a fight a St. Louis airport fight and reckless driving arrest in NYC.
The cases were dropped but the judge said the arrests alone were violations. And for his troubles he gets at least 2 years in prison.
Meek released his 3rd studio album “Wins And Losses” in July.
Meek Mill Gets Ripped By Twitter With #BackToBack Memes
