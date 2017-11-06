Meek Mill Reportedly Headed To Jail Over Parole Violation

Looks like Meek Mill is headed back to jail over parole violations.

The Philly rapper was sentenced to 2-4 years in prision over parole violations according to CBS 3 in Philadelphia.

BREAKING: Rapper Meek Mill sentenced to 2 – 4 years in state prison for probation violations. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/5oeZky07Up — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 6, 2017

A judge ruled he’d violated probation from his 2009 drug and weapons case due to a fight a St. Louis airport fight and reckless driving arrest in NYC.

The cases were dropped but the judge said the arrests alone were violations. And for his troubles he gets at least 2 years in prison.

Meek released his 3rd studio album “Wins And Losses” in July.