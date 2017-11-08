How Can Dominique Da Diva Be Down In Miguel’s “Book Of Butts?”

Follow Dominique Da Diva: Follow @DominiqueDaDiva

Grammy award winning singer Miguel‘s new album “War & Leisure” is set to drop December 1st. If it’s like his past work, we are looking at another R&B classic. However, how can we down with the “Book Of Butts?”

We get unfiltered with Miguel and Dominique Da Diva above! Watch!

