How Can Dominique Da Diva Be Down In Miguel’s “Book Of Butts?”

Dominique Da Diva
Grammy award winning singer Miguel‘s new album “War & Leisure” is set to drop December 1st. If it’s like his past work, we are looking at another R&B classic. However, how can we down with the “Book Of Butts?”

We get unfiltered with Miguel and Dominique Da Diva above! Watch!

