Kofi Siriboe Named One Of PEOPLE Magazine’s Sexiest Men Alive!!!

It’s that time of year when PEOPLE Magazine launches its annual Sexiest Men Alive issue–and it looks like our favehas made the coveted list!

On Friday, the publication slowly unveiled some of these year’s hotties!

We're continuing the countdown to #SexiestManAlive! Today's hottie of the day is…

Clearly, it’s no secret that the Girls Trip and Queen Sugar star is FINE! That smooth chocolate skin and bright smile is enough to make us pass out. Hell, even Oprah agrees.

Sexiest Man Alive 2017: Kofi Siriboe Quotes @kofisiriboe Congrats I love that you’re sexy and KIND! #GimmeSugar https://t.co/21ThI8QNUl — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 10, 2017

And so do we:

https://twitter.com/Kr1stenEdwards/status/929082456354914304

More than just sexy. Smart. — lisa d. gray (@randomlisasf) November 11, 2017

LOL!

While the 23-year-old may finally be on PEOPLE’s radar, the folks here at HelloBeautiful have been clocking his beauty from jump. Hence why he was named our 2016 Sexiest Man.

What a man, what a man, what a man, what a mighty melanated man.

Congrats Kofi!

