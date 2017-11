What you won’t do is try to come for Keri Hilson!

Keri Hilson has accepted and learned to LOVE her nose. So it really bothers her when people try to start rumors like she has had surgery. According to Keri…she is all about the contour and angles. But evidently someone tried to come for Keri (even though she didn’t send for them!) So she took to Twitter to express herself! Read from the bottom up!

My crazy friend jus text me ki-ki’ing that I’m being so sincere abt something so trivial. But it’s not…a lotta ppl grapple w/ loving themselves or their appearance. & social media prolly prolongs (or even prevents) the process for the avg young girl/woman. Hell, boys & men too! — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) November 12, 2017

It’s funny tho, I’ve even come to the point where I even feel “prettiest” on normal days w/out a stitch of make-up/contour. Trult grew to love this honker👃🏾 — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) November 12, 2017

Just random night time thoughts….cuz everrrrry time I post a pic SOMEbody gotta come wit that bull…(usually women 🤔🤫) …alright now back to biz! 🖥 — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) November 12, 2017

It’s a personal choice, I don’t judge so no shade whatsoever. And I can’t say I was never tempted to consider it when I 1st hit the scene, but never seriously considered surgery of any kind. Eventually, I learned to love every flaw. And make more flattering decisions. 🤦🏽‍♀️😂 — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) November 12, 2017

And that goes for every other part of my body too, for the people who just gottttta find something. 🤫 No secrets here. — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) November 12, 2017

So 😴 of years of coming across “new nose” accusations. It’s the same big👃🏾my Grandma gave me & I’m not dissin her. Some of us just learn to accept our imperfections (& have discovered contour & “angles”)—now I LOVE it! #RIPGrandma There’s not 1 nose I’d trade it for 🙅🏽‍♀️ — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) November 12, 2017

