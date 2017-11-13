Angie Ange Hot Topic: College Party Fail Causes Floor To Collapse At Student Apartments [Watch]

Goldlink at the 2017 #KYSBlockPary

Now, how exactly would you explain this to your parents….

Partygoers in Denton, Texas found themselves covered in water as water pipes burst after they were jumping up and down causing the floor to collapse in the student apartments displacing over forty residents and leaving the landlords with a huge mess and bill…looks like these students won’t be getting their deposit back.  Thankfully there were no major injuries..but talk about an epic fail!

And in case you’re wondering what song pushed the party over the edge…well..through the floor??..

