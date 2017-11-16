“This Is Us” Guys Land A Spot On People’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive List

KYSDC.Com

It’s about that time again where People magazine puts out their list for the sexiest man alive. The list hasn’t all the way been revealed yet, but it looks like three men from the hit show “This Is Us” will be featured in the issue. Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley have landed a way in our homes as we watch them as well as our hearts.

In the issue Ventimiglia talks about his childhood and said, “I was all over the place [in high school]. I was senior class president but I was also the captain of the wrestling team, but I also did drama and fundraising. I like to call myself quiet. I’m definitely not shy … [but] I didn’t need to be noticed.” The 40-year-old plays the father on the hit show and has quite the storyline. Brown wasn’t an over night success story, but showed a lot of his talent playing Christopher Darden in the “People vs. O.J.” story. He went on to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

He said, “I was a three-year varsity letterman in football. I did theater. I was student council president. I didn’t sleep at all.” Brown also revealed that when he appeared in his school’s production of Godspell it was an amazing feeling. He mentioned, “I was bitten by the bug. I didn’t know if I was going to like it or not — I was trying to do extracurricular activities and expand my horizons. But my best friend and I stood up on stage and felt this absolute high. We took our bow and we said, ‘We’ve got to keep doing this.’ ” Hartley plays the role of Kevin on the show and is kind of the heartthrob. He said, “But there are people who won’t give you the time of day, or think ‘He’s too this,’ or ‘He’s too that’ or I’m a certain type because I’m blond.” Fans will have to see where these men landed on the list, but for now we are so happy for their success.

