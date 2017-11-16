Angie Ange Hot Topic: Eve Wants Y’all To ‘Calm Down’ About Her Comments On Nicki Minaj’s Latest Photoshoot [Watch]

In case you forgot that Eve is a real Philly jawn who doesn’t back down from anyone including cyberbullies, she made it known in a tweet that she stands behind her thoughts on Nicki Minaj’s latest Paper Magazine shoot. The newest edition to ‘The Talk’ on CBS gave perspective on this magazine cover:

A lot of ya’ll need to calm down AND LISTEN to what I said. I am speaking from the place I am TODAY as WOMAN and how I feel NOW!!! — Eve (@TheRealEve) November 16, 2017

Nobody forgot anything, I ‘ve never denied my past. I said that As I got older I learned etc…. — Eve (@TheRealEve) November 16, 2017

Just because I have an opinion doesn’t mean I forgot where I came from babe, but I GREW UP and I LEARNED from my own shit that’s all. — Eve (@TheRealEve) November 16, 2017

Yes but if you listen to what I said, I said WHEN I GOT OLDER I realised I needed to do things. When I was younger of course I did shit — Eve (@TheRealEve) November 16, 2017

Unfortunately in today’s social world of clapbacks and comment sections, Eve better buckle up as the newest host on ‘The Talk’ ..but since it is throwback Thursday and people have been coming for my girl…never forget…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: