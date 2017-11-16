Angie Ange Hot Topic: Eve Wants Y’all To ‘Calm Down’ About Her Comments On Nicki Minaj’s Latest Photoshoot [Watch]

In case you forgot that Eve is a real Philly jawn who doesn’t back down from anyone including cyberbullies, she made it known in a tweet that she stands behind her thoughts on Nicki Minaj’s latest Paper Magazine shoot. The newest edition to ‘The Talk’ on CBS gave perspective on this magazine cover:
Unfortunately in today’s social world of clapbacks and comment sections, Eve better buckle up as the newest host on ‘The Talk’ ..but since it is throwback Thursday and people have been coming for my girl…never forget…
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours