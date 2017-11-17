Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A Mistake Before—Ever’

Global Grind

After listening to Eminem collaborate with Beyoncé on “Walk On Water,” fans and critics took to the internet to praise and critique what most felt was a really random link up.

But now, in a Shade 45 chat with DJ Whoo Kid and Lord Sear, Em explains that he’d always wanted to work with Bey, but he had to find the right song. “Walk On Water” was the right song, he says, because he feels Beyoncé can relate to the message that she’s not perfect or superhuman or God.

“…I felt like she could probably relate to that. ‘Cause I told her, I said, ‘I never seen you make a mistake before, ever.’ Like, performance wise, everything. Every song she puts out, every album—it’s so calculated and precise. And everything’s always so perfect. ”

