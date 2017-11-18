Eminem & Leslie Jones Give Chance The Rapper New Names [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

“Saturday Night Live” this weekend will feature two great rappers. Chance The Rapper is hosting and Eminem will be the musical guest. A promotion just released for the show has Leslie Jones, Chance and Eminem in it. They talk about how the show will go and then Jones talks about a dream she had about the both of them.

The clip cuts about three different times and finally, Chance talks about possibly changing his name. Eminem says, “Chance Encounter or Chancer The Dancer.” Jones says, “Chance The Hottie,” and his face goes into shock.

We aren’t sure if Chance actually likes any of these names, but make sure you watch them all on “Saturday Night Live” tonight!

