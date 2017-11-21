Wait ‘Til You Hear Brianna Brochu’s Unbelievable Reason For Systematically Poisoning Jazzy Rowe

Global Grind

Remember the 18-year-old white college student who smeared tampon blood on her black roommate’s belongings because she didn’t want to share a room with her anymore? Her name is Brianna Brochu, she was kicked out of the University of Hartford once victim Chennel Jazzy Rowe applied pressure by posting Brochu’s crimes online, and now there’s an unbelievable update in the story.

According to a new report by Daily Mail, Brochu says she did all of those disgusting things because Rowe posted a Snapchat video she didn’t like.

Daily Mail writes, “On Tuesday, her lawyer argued that the pair simply did not get along. He said Rowe triggered Brochu’s response by posting an ‘unflattering’ Snapchat video of her snoring. To prompt her departure, Brochu smeared blood from her own used tampons on Rowe’s backpack, spat in her ‘coconut oil’, put ‘clam dip’ in her body lotion and put her toothbrush ‘where the sun don’t shine’.”

During her court appearance, Brochu was told she would have to wait until December to find out if she would be charged with more serious hate crimes. She was originally arrested for misdemeanor criminal mischief and breach of peace.

