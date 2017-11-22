Tracee Ellis Ross Answers 73 Questions That Make Us Love Her Even More! [Watch]

When Vogue stopped by Tracee Ellis Ross’ house to ask her 73 rapid fire questions, she gave us insight on who she would like to have a threesome with and some of her alter egos…check it out!
Photo by An Alternative View Of The 47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One
