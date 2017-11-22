Le’Andria Johnson Breaks Down “All I Got” In “Voices” At The 6th Annual First Ladies Tea

Le’Andria Johnson was our guest performer at our 6th Annual First Ladies Tea event in early November. Her performances were incredible and the audience was amazed. It was only right that we catch up with her afterwards for our Radio One Originals series “Voices.”

In this episode Johnson speaks on the song on her new album “Bigger Than Me” that holds a special place in her heart, “All I Got.”

Enjoy

