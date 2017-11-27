Looks like there is a little bit of Hell going on up in Harlem. The Once homies Murda Mase & Killa Cam have been throwing jabs at each other for a while now. Mase had enough! Check the Diss Record “The Oracle”.

GoldLink & Masego Perform At Team Epiphany’s ‘Sleepover’ Pajama Party In Brooklyn 11 photos Launch gallery GoldLink & Masego Perform At Team Epiphany’s ‘Sleepover’ Pajama Party In Brooklyn 1. GoldLink Performs At “The Sleepover” For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridays Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 1 of 11 2. DJ Wonder On The 1s & 2s Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 2 of 11 3. Masego Performs At “The Sleepover” For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridays Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 3 of 11 4. GoldLink Performs At “The Sleepover” For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridays Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 4 of 11 5. #SummerFridays “The Sleepover” Pajama Party Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 5 of 11 6. GoldLink & Masego Perform Together At “The Sleepover” Pajama Party For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridays Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 6 of 11 7. Party-goers Enjoy The Festivities At Team Epiphany’s “The Sleepover” Pajama Party Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 7 of 11 8. GoldLink & Masego Perform Together At “The Sleepover” Pajama Party For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridays Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 8 of 11 9. Party-goers Enjoy The Festivities At Team Epiphany’s “The Sleepover” Pajama Party Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 9 of 11 10. Party-goers Enjoy The Festivities At Team Epiphany’s “The Sleepover” Pajama Party Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 10 of 11 11. Party-goers Enjoy The Festivities At Team Epiphany’s “The Sleepover” Pajama Party Source:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading New Music: Mase “The Oracle” (Camron Diss) GoldLink & Masego Perform At Team Epiphany’s ‘Sleepover’ Pajama Party In Brooklyn