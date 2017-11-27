2014 Soul Train Music Awards - Gifting Suite - Day 2

New Music: Mase “The Oracle” (Camron Diss)

Looks like there is a little bit of Hell going on up in Harlem. The Once homies Murda Mase & Killa Cam have been throwing jabs at each other for a while now. Mase had enough! Check the Diss Record “The Oracle”.

