New Music: Mase “The Oracle” (Camron Diss)

Looks like there is a little bit of Hell going on up in Harlem. The Once homies Murda Mase & Killa Cam have been throwing jabs at each other for a while now. Mase had enough! Check the Diss Record “The Oracle”.
GoldLink & Masego Perform At Team Epiphany’s ‘Sleepover’ Pajama Party In Brooklyn
GoldLink & Masego Perform At Team Epiphany’s ‘Sleepover’ Pajama Party In Brooklyn
1. GoldLink Performs At “The Sleepover” For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridaysSource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 1 of 11
2. DJ Wonder On The 1s & 2sSource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 2 of 11
3. Masego Performs At “The Sleepover” For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridaysSource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 3 of 11
4. GoldLink Performs At “The Sleepover” For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridaysSource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 4 of 11
5. #SummerFridays “The Sleepover” Pajama PartySource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 5 of 11
6. GoldLink & Masego Perform Together At “The Sleepover” Pajama Party For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridaysSource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 6 of 11
7. Party-goers Enjoy The Festivities At Team Epiphany’s “The Sleepover” Pajama PartySource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 7 of 11
8. GoldLink & Masego Perform Together At “The Sleepover” Pajama Party For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridaysSource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 8 of 11
9. Party-goers Enjoy The Festivities At Team Epiphany’s “The Sleepover” Pajama PartySource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 9 of 11
10. Party-goers Enjoy The Festivities At Team Epiphany’s “The Sleepover” Pajama PartySource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 10 of 11
11. Party-goers Enjoy The Festivities At Team Epiphany’s “The Sleepover” Pajama PartySource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 11 of 11
