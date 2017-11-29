Eniko Hart Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Body: ‘I Remained Stress, Drama Free’

Eniko Hart gave birth one week ago and the new mom is already back to her old body. Eniko took to Instagram to flaunt her postpartum shape and revealed she gained 22 pounds during her pregnancy. According to Eniko, she stayed healthy by working out and eating right while pregnant.
Despite Eniko’s husband Kevin Hart being exposed as a cheater, during her last trimester, she says she stayed stress free.
“I remained stress/drama free & kept positive energy around me on a regular basis..for the sake of my health & Zo’s. I say this to say I’m super proud of the progress that I’m making to get back on my feet taking it one day at a time..baby is good, life is good!” she wrote.
1 week post partum 💪🏽 I gained a total of 22 lbs during my entire pregnancy. With the help from nursing along with training, & eating well during my pregnancy i must say it was all belly weight. 😜 I remained stress/drama free & kept positive energy around me on a regular basis..for the sake of my health & Zo’s. I say this to say I’m super proud of the progress that I’m making to get back on my feet taking it one day at a time..baby is good, life is good! 😊 #WCW #TheNaturalWay
m o t i v a t i o n monday ✨ Well Zo we made it👶🏽 ..At 39 weeks i can honestly say my body still wants to train but I’m going to take it easy and walk it out during these last few days until labor. I’m so proud of myself not only for getting through my pregnancy workouts but remaining strong mentally and physically for the sake of baby boy and our health! @rebeccabroxfit thank YOU for keeping me together.. i apologize for the early side eye mornings when i didn’t feel like dealing with your shit! i have nothing but love for u baby!😘 Lmao! The countdown begins.. and I’m SO READY! 💪🏽 #PregnancyisAmazing #MindOverMatter #Zosmama 💙
OK girl.
RELATED STORIES:
Awww! Eniko Hart Shares First Picture Of Newborn Son Kenzo
Messy: Eniko Hart Calls Torrei Hart A ‘Victim’ Torrei Sends Her A Polite Warning