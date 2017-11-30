Global Grind

T-Pain blew everyone’s mind this week when he revealed that we’ve been singing the lyrics to his hit song, “Buy U A Drank” totally wrong for over a decade now.

According to Teddy Penderazdown:

It’s “and then” not “ooh wee” but really it’s whatever you want it to be just enjoy the song however you hear it. I just appreciate you listening. #BuyUADrank #THANX — T-Pain (@TPAIN) November 29, 2017

Fans were shocked by the revelation, which came ten years too late, because “ooh wee” has already been engrained into everyone’s consciousness. But that’s not the only song lyrics we’ve been misunderstanding for years.

Hit the flip for 8 songs that no one actually knows the lyrics to.

